9 Minors, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Injured in Georgia Gas Station Shooting

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a Shell gas station in Columbus, Ga., that in which nine minors were injured.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said that none of the injuries from the shooting, which happened on Friday night, are life-threatening.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we learned that an altercation took place at a party that was nearby," Blackmon said at a press conference Saturday.

Police officers with the department's robbery and assault unit arrived at the scene, in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road, shortly after 10 p.m., authorities said. Officers learned that nine individuals had been shot.

The male victims ranged in age from 5 to 17; two 13-year-old girls were also injured, police said.

"The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country," Blackmon said. "While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An official with the Columbus Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on the incident.

No arrests have been made yet, and Blackmon said he encourages anyone with information to contact lead investigator Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-4328.

"We will work continuously on this case and utilize all of our resources to bring this case to a successful resolution," Blackmon said.