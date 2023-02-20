9 Minors, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Injured in Georgia Gas Station Shooting

The shooting happened Friday night outside a Shell gas station in Columbus, police say

By
Published on February 20, 2023 01:11 PM
Police in Columbus, Georgia, responded to the shooting at a local Shell gas station Friday night to find nine children, including a five-year-old child, injured with gunshot wounds. The Columbus Police Department has made no arrests in the case, and the nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police were dispatched to the crime scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday. Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a Shell gas station in Columbus, Ga., that in which nine minors were injured.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon said that none of the injuries from the shooting, which happened on Friday night, are life-threatening.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we learned that an altercation took place at a party that was nearby," Blackmon said at a press conference Saturday.

Police officers with the department's robbery and assault unit arrived at the scene, in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road, shortly after 10 p.m., authorities said. Officers learned that nine individuals had been shot.

The male victims ranged in age from 5 to 17; two 13-year-old girls were also injured, police said.

"The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country," Blackmon said. "While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impact all of us."

An official with the Columbus Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for an update on the incident.

No arrests have been made yet, and Blackmon said he encourages anyone with information to contact lead investigator Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-4328.

"We will work continuously on this case and utilize all of our resources to bring this case to a successful resolution," Blackmon said.

