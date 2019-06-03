9 Days After Conn. Mom Went Missing, Her Estranged Husband and His Girlfriend Are Arrested

Two people have been arrested in Connecticut in connection with the disappearance of a still-missing 50-year-old mother of five, who was last seen 10 days ago.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, were arrested Sunday and charged with fabricating or tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE confirms Dulos and Troconis are expected to appear in court later today.

Meanwhile, the search for Dulos’ estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, continued Monday, with teams of investigators combing wooded areas along the Merritt Parkway.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared amidst a reported custody battle with her husband, who owns a construction company.

Dulos and Troconis were detained at a hotel Saturday night after authorities searched his Farmington mansion. A DNA sample was also taken from Dulos, as New Canaan police confirmed over the weekend.

RELATED: Connecticut Mother of 5, 50, Missing Amid Alleged Custody Dispute

Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis New Canaan Police (2)

They were being held on $500,000 bond, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if they had retained lawyers who could comment on the allegations.

Jennifer was living in New Canaan, Connecticut, where authorities allegedly found traces of blood evidence last week.

She was last seen 10 days ago, dropping her five children off at school.

Hours later, her empty SUV was recovered from a park in New Canaan.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The search for Jennifer has spanned the state, with investigators doing expansive searches in Hartford and the nearby suburb of Farmington.

The Hartford Courant reports that Jennifer alleged in court filings her husband threatened her and her children, telling her he’d kidnap them and move to Greece.