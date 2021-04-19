The shooting occurred on Saturday night after "verbal confrontations" broke out during a 12-year-old's birthday party at a home in LaPlace, Louisiana, according to authorities

9 Children Shot at Louisiana Birthday Party, 2 Still Hospitalized with Wounds to Head and Stomach

A shooting at a 12-year-old's birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana, has left nine children injured — including one teenage boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The violent incident occurred on Saturday night after "verbal confrontations" broke out during a birthday party on the 600 block of Golfview Drive, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Upon arrival on scene, officers discovered that nine children were injured in the shooting. All but one of the victims were male, according to police.

Those who were injured include a 17-year-old shot in the arm; a 16-year-old grazed in the ribs; a 15-year-old grazed to the ankle; a 15-year-old shot in the foot; a 14-year-old shot in the leg; a 13-year-old shot in the leg; and a 12-year-old shot in both legs.

As of Monday, seven of the victims have been treated at a local hospital and released, according to the sheriff's office.

A 16-year-old who was shot in the stomach and a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The sheriff's office believe more than 60 people were at the birthday party when two groups "with an ongoing feud met up at the house, began arguing and gunfire broke out."

Investigators have determined that two guns were fired in the incident, though no arrests have been made.

Despite the large number of attendees at the party, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said on Monday that no witnesses have come forward with information regarding the shooting.

"Not one person has given a formal statement," Tregre said in a statement. "I am asking witnesses to come forward with information to help us learn more about what happened."