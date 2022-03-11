83-Year-Old Convicted Killer Arrested in Connection to Torso Found in Brooklyn

"The facts of this horrific case are gruesome and unsettling and my heart is with the victim's family and friends," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement

An 83-year-old transgender woman is now in custody for allegedly killing a woman whose dismembered body was found in Brooklyn.

Harvey Marcelin, who was previously convicted for killing two other women, was arrested in connection with the death of a 68-year-old woman, NBC New York reports. The victim had been staying at a Clinton Hill LGBTQ shelter, according to the outlet.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez released a statement on Twitter Thursday, sharing, "Last week my Office charged Harvey Marcelin with allegedly concealing the severed head of a woman in her home and discarding the victim's torso in a bag on the street."

He added, "Today, the grand jury indicted Harvey Marcelin for murder, and my office is committed to vigorously seeking justice. The facts of this horrific case are gruesome and unsettling and my heart is with the victim's family and friends."

The Brooklyn District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, an onlooker discovered Susan Layden's body roughly a block away from Marcelin's home, according to the New York Post.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Marcelin disposing of the dismembered body close to her Cypress Hills home. Upon executing a search warrant, authorities discovered "a human head" in Marcelin's home, along with electric saws from Home Depot, the publication reports.

Other ligaments have since been discovered, but her arm has not, according to the Post.

Marcelin, who identifies as a transgender woman, previously served 50 years behind bars for killing two other women, according to the Post and NBC New York.

She was first convicted for fatally shooting a girlfriend in April 1963 and spent 20 years in jail, being released in 1984, according to Fox 5 New York. Less than one year later, she killed another woman she was dating and was convicted of manslaughter. Fox reports that during a State Parole Board in 1997, Marcelin confessed she had "problems" with women.