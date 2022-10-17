A Georgia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say that her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death.

According to WTVM-TV, 48-year-old Tongia Gesselman has been charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Officers responded to a 911 call and arrived at the family's home in Troup County, Ga., on the evening of October 7. When they arrived, they found Rosetta Gesselman on the floor of the home. She was wounded and bleeding. There were three large dogs who ran out a "doggie door" into the backyard.

The elderly woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the Ledger-Enquirer, Tongia was not home at the time of the attack. Authorities say that the younger woman knew her dogs had exhibited aggressive behavior, including killing other family pets. Authorities say that Tongia never reported the aggressive dogs.

One of the dogs was a female pit bull mix and the other two were male pit bull/great mastiff mixes. Two of the dogs were put down at the scene by first responders, and the third dog was later euthanized by officials.

PEOPLE confirms that Tongia is being held on $6,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.