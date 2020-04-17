8-Year-Old Iowa Boy Is Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash as Driver Allegedly Flees the Scene

Image zoom GoFundMe

An 8-year-old Iowa boy is dead after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Quintin Brownfield was declared dead at a hospital in Council Bluffs on Wednesday evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police confirmed to KETV Newswatch 7 that they believe that a 36-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Pilot when he hit the boy shortly after 6:30 p.m. After the crash, the man allegedly fled the scene, police say.

Shortly after the collision, officers arrested the man — who has not yet been identified — and took him into custody. Officers told the news station they were still investigating whether the man was impaired. Test results have not yet been returned, and the man has been released while the investigation continues.

Quintin was a second-grader at St. Albert Catholic Schools. The school hosted an online prayer vigil on its Facebook page. “We ask that you hold Quintin in the palm of your hand,” Deacon Vernon Dobelmann prayed during the service. “May his soul find eternal rest and peace with you, our divine and mighty Savior. Grant his family the courage and strength they need during this difficult time.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Quintin’s funeral.

“As some of you may know, my little cousin Quintin got hit by a car and lost his life yesterday at the young age of 8,” the page reads. “This was very sudden an unexpected for his family, so we are starting this GoFundMe for him. Any amount would help my aunt and uncle during this time of extreme sorrow. Some loving thoughts and prayers to his parents and four older sisters are also greatly appreciated. Thank you to everyone.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Council Bluffs police traffic unit at (712) 328-4948.