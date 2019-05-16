8-Year-Old S.C. Boy Who Loved Baseball Is Killed in Home Invasion: ‘I Keep Thinking This Isn't Real’

Image zoom Facebook

An 8-year-old South Carolina boy was shot and killed during a home invasion on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Tuesday morning when a masked man broke into a family’s home. The owner of the house exchanged gunfire with the intruder. At some point during the gunfight, 8-year-old Mason Hanahan was shot.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they rushed Mason to a nearby hospital. According to a press release by the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Mason was pronounced dead “as the result of an apparent gunshot wound.”

Investigators say they are seeking community tips related to the identity of the masked man, who drove away from the scene after the gunfight. In the press release, police say that the intruder might have been shot during the gunfight.

The man who lived in the home, who is believed to be Mason’s father, suffered a gunshot wound that is not thought to be life-threatening, police say.

“We’re still working to piece the sequence of events together but getting a name on the man who fled the scene will be the most helpful to us,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the press release. “The death of the young child during this incident is tragic and our hearts go out to his family.”

As detectives continue to investigate the case, Mason’s mother — who did not live in the house — is left mourning the loss of a boy who loved baseball and doted on his 6-year-old sister.

“We’re all devastated,” Mason’s mom, Tyler Hanahan, tells WIS-TV. “I keep thinking this is not real, and I’m going to be able to go and pick him up from school.”

Tyler Hanahan tells the station that Mason was excited because he had made his baseball all-star team on Saturday night. He had his first practice on Monday evening.

“He was just perfect,” she tells the station. “I can’t explain it. I know I’m his mom, but he was just so special. He loved life and loved everyone around him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip