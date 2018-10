An outgoing teen who loved to dance, Danica Childs was a gifted student who had seemed to be getting her life back on track toward its promising future after a rough patch that saw her drop out of school. Danica last spoke to her mom, Dianne Zoro, on Dec. 21, 2007. But Zoro had no idea that would be their last conversation, and the “total mystery” of Danica’s whereabouts — and fears that she may have been a victim of sex trafficking — consumes her.

Call Federal Way Police at 253-835-2121 with information