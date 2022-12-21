8 Teenage Girls Charged with 'Swarming' Murder of 59-Year-Old Man in Toronto

Eight teenage girls have been charged with the stabbing murder of a 59-year-old man in Toronto.

The "swarming attack" occurred on Sunday at around 12:17 a.m. in the University Avenue and York Street region of the city, Toronto Police said in a statement Tuesday.

"The man was transported to hospital by medics with life-threatening injuries," added the release, before stating that the man was tragically "pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later."

"Eight teenage girls were arrested nearby," the police continued. "The male victim has been identified as a 59-year-old resident of Toronto. Steps are being taken to notify next-of-kin."

Three 13-year-old girls, three 14-year-old girls and two 16-year-old girls have since been charged with Second Degree Murder, after appearing in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.

Toronto Police Service

"Emergency medical services were flagged down by a group of individuals who reported an assault had just occurred to an individual in and around the area of York and University Avenue," Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit announced in a press conference Tuesday.

Emergency medical services staff "commenced medical intervention" and discovered the victim's "stab wounds," he continued.

"As the investigation unfolded, it was learned very early on that these suspects involved in this were being described as eight young females," added Browne. "As a result of quick work by officers in 52 division, these females were able to be located and apprehended and were subsequently brought to 52 division, where they are facing the charge of Second Degree Murder in relation to the death of a 59-year-old man, who is a resident of Toronto."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The detective went on to share that police have reason to believe the same group of females were in a previous altercation earlier in the night. The suspects remain in custody and are scheduled for their next court appearance on Dec. 29.

Toronto police is seeking the public's assistance with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.