8 Students and 1 Adult Killed as 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire at Serbia School

Eight students and an adult have been killed after a teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly opened fire in his elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade, officials said Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference Wednesday, a police spokesman said the eight students killed were seven girls and one boy, with the youngest children born in 2009, per the BBC.

Multiple outlets report that the adult who was killed was a security guard at the school.

Another six children and one teacher have been hospitalized, Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement, according to CNN.

The 14-year-old allegedly used his father's gun for the shooting. OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images

Local major Milan Nedeljkovic said doctors were fighting to save the life of the teacher, according to The Guardian. Health Minister Danica Grujičić confirmed two of the boys in hospital were in a stable condition, per the BBC.

Police said the boy had been a pupil at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in the center of the Serbian capital since 2009. He allegedly used his father's gun for the shooting at around 8:40 a.m. local time and was later arrested in the school playground, according to The Guardian.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor - a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the interior ministry said in a statement, per CNN.

"All police forces are still on the ground working intensively to shed light on all the facts and circumstances that led to this tragedy," the ministry added in a later statement.

The shooting happened at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images

According to the BBC, the police spokesman said the boy had planned the shooting a month in advance and had a list of children to target and planned in detail which classrooms he would go into first. His motive is not yet known.

Broadcaster N1 reports that a schoolgirl injured in the shooting has life-threatening wounds and was undergoing surgery, per The Guardian. Milan Milosevic, the father of a pupil at the school, told N1 his daughter was in the class where the gun was fired. "She managed to escape. [The boy] .… first shot the teacher and then started shooting randomly," he said.

Milosevic, who said he rushed to the school after hearing about the shooting, added, "I saw the security guard lying under the table. I saw two girls with blood on their shirts. They say [the shooter] was quiet and a good pupil."

School shootings are rare overseas. Serbia's education minister said this is the first shooting of its kind in the country, per the BBC.

No mass shootings have been reported at schools in Serbia, which has very strict gun laws, in recent years. In 2013, a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village, according to The Guardian.