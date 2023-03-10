8 People Arrested Over 'Biggest Art Fraud in World History'

Ontario Provincial Police said in a press conference that they have seized more than a thousand forged paintings, prints and others arts claiming to be made by Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 10, 2023 11:16 AM
This evidence photo released by the Ontario Provincial Police in Canada shows forgeries of artwork by legendary Canadian Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau
Photo: HANDOUT/Ontario Provincial Police/AFP via Getty Images

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a case police have called the "biggest art fraud in world history."

Ontario Provincial Police said in a press conference on Mar. 3 that along with the arrests, they have laid down 38 charges in a case involving the alleged widespread forging of artwork by renowned artist Norval Morrisseau, who's widely regarded as the leading contemporary Indigenous artist in Canada.

At the same time, Ontario police have seized more than a thousand forged paintings, prints and others arts — although they admitted "the total number" of forgeries "produced and sold is unknown."

Detective Inspector Kevin Veillieux with Ontario provincial police said in the press conference that there were three different groups behind the fraud, each copying Morrisseau's art style and releasing art in his name.

This included one group called the "Thunder Bay Voss group", which was allegedly created in 1996 by a man named David Voss, Veillieux said, per The Times. Canadian authorities believe Voss had "forged some paintings himself, before growing his organization into an assembly line of painters" and had even been "responsible for selling and consigning these fakes."

Another group dubbed the "Lamont group" was allegedly created in 2002 by Gary Lamont, who Veillieux said "recruited two indigenous painters, including Norval Morrisseau's nephew, Benjie or Benjamin Morrisseau" to create forgeries, per The Times.

The latest forgery group allegedly emerged around 2008 and was created by Jeffrey Cowan, who Veillieux said, "provided false information for provenances and the forgeries and made up stories about the art's origins," The Times reported.

This evidence photo released by the Ontario Provincial Police in Canada shows forgeries of artwork by legendary Canadian Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau
HANDOUT/Ontario Provincial Police/AFP via Getty Images

The investigation into the forgeries reportedly began after Canadian filmmaker Jamie Kastner created a 2019 documentary called There Are No Fakes, which spotlighted a lawsuit between Canadian Barenaked Ladies band member Kevin Hearn and the Maslak McLeod Gallery. This then delved into the fraud rings based in Morriseau's hometown of Thunder Bay, according to The Art Newspaper.

Hearn claimed that the gallery sold him a fraudulent Morrisseau painting, and while the case had been initially dismissed, he appealed and was eventually awarded over $41,000 in damages, per the publication.

Kastner told The Art Newspaper that he believed there were "at least 3,000 more forgeries out there" but "a huge portion" of these "are easy to identify through a signature on the back in English," whereas Morrisseau signed his work in Ojibwe as "Copper Thunderbird."

Norval Morrisseau is a picture of the artist at ease; decked out in a spectacular ermine headdress
Jeff Goode/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The estate of Norval Morrisseau has not yet responded to PEOPLE's request for comment but did issue a statement on its website in response to the case.

"The Estate of Norval Morrisseau is very aware of the issues surrounding his art and we will work to bring clarity, justice and confidence back to his collectors," the statement said. "The Estate hopes the historic legal work being done on this matter will change the Canadian Art marketplace in a positive way for all parties."

The estate also said that a legal contact had been created for people who have "inquiries on the suspected art fraud."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Thunder Bay police detective Jason Rybak echoed that statement in the press conference for the investigation, saying that people who were wondering "if the Morrisseau they have is authentic" should call a lawyer.

Norval Morrisseau was nicknamed the "the Picasso of the North" and was known for founding the Woodlands School of Art. His art depicted "the legends of his people, the cultural and political tensions between native Canadian and European traditions, his existential struggles, and his deep spirituality and mysticism," according to his website.

Related Articles
Ana and Brian Walshe
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Once Sold 2 Fraudulent Andy Warhol Paintings
Ana and Brian Walshe
Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Was First Reported Missing by Employer, Not Husband, Police Logs Show
Lawrence Ray
Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence -- Season 1 -- With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival. (Photo: Courtesy of Hulu)
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence'
Joseph George Sutherland, 61, of Moosonee, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour in 1983. (Toronto Police Service)
2 Women Were Found Slain, Sexually Assaulted Within Months of Each Other in 1983: How DNA Led to Arrest
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols' Last 3 Words Were, 'Mom, Mom. Mom,' Says Lawyer, as Family Calls for Peaceful Protests
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
Ana Walshe missing woman
Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Bryan Kohberger
Suspect in U of I Killings Allegedly Researched What It Was Like to Commit Crimes, Studied Criminology
8 teenage girls charged after man fatally stabbed in downtown Toronto
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10630 The Asset Forfeiture Unit reports the arrest of a Smithtown woman for Trademark Counterfeiting that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Plainview at 8:00 am. According to Detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road. It was determined that the Defendant Lindsay Castelli, 31, of 10 Colonial Drive was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.
N.Y. Boutique Owner Charged After Police Find $40 Million in Fake Designer Items at Her Store
handcuffs
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Ashley Bush Allegedly Wanted to Keep the Woman's Unborn Baby as Her Own
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer takes a pictures of police vehicles next to a pickup truck at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested, along Highway 11 near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada, on September 7, 2022. - Canadian police said September 7, 2022 they arrested the second and final suspect over the stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded in a remote Indigenous community, two days after the first suspect was found dead. (Photo by LARS HAGBERG / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by LARS HAGBERG has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [near the town of Rosthern] instead of [in Weldon]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.
Canadian Knifeman Killed 11 Including His Brother, Authorities Say
TOPSHOT - This handout picture released on October 23, 2022 by climate mouvement "Last Generation" shows activists of the group being glued underneath the painting "Les Meules" by French artist Claude Monet after pouring mashed potatoes on the artwork in the Barberini museum in Potsdam on October 23, 2022. (Photo by Handout / LAST GENERATION / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/LAST GENERATION/AFP via Getty Images)
Climate Activists Toss Mashed Potatoes on Painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet in Germany