Eight family members, including six children, were found dead in a Broken Arrow, Okla., home after an apparent murder-suicide, authorities announced.

Police were called to a home on Thursday afternoon after reports of a large house fire. When they arrived, they found the bodies of six children and two adults inside the home, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said at a press conference on Friday.

Berryhill confirmed that the children's ages ranged from 1 to 13 years old. The two adults, who Berryhill called the suspects in the deaths, were also found dead at the home.

Causes of death have not been confirmed, but guns were recovered from the home, Berryhill said.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed, pending next of kin notification.

Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said during the press conference that the two adults were found in the front of the house while the children were found in a room in the back of the house.

"Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow, it's a safe city," Broken Arrow Police Department Spokesman Ethan Hutchins told reporters during a briefing that was broadcast by NewsChannel 8 Tulsa.

The investigation is ongoing.