A 1-year-old girl was also shot but she survived the attack, which police believe was a botched robbery

8-Months-Pregnant Woman and Her Brother Are Fatally Shot in Mississippi Triple Homicide

Authorities in Mississippi are searching for the person or persons responsible for a triple murder in Canton early Tuesday that left a man, his pregnant sister, and her unborn baby dead.

PEOPLE confirms that siblings Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia, 19, and Faustino Ramirez Garcia, 20, were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Maudilia's toddler daughter was also found at the scene. She'd been shot in the face.

The 1-year-old is now at an area hospital, where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries. The toddler's current condition is not known, and her name was not released.

Police were called to the scene short after 1:30 a.m., after a friend of Faustino's reported finding him outside the home, shot in the back of the head.

Inside the home, they found Maudilia dead, shot in the face, as well as her injured daughter.

Another man at the scene survived the shooting by hiding in a closet.

Police believe the shootings occurred during a botched robbery.

The investigation into the killings continues.

Police have no suspects at this time.