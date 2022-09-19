8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station.

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend on a Houston Tex., roadway, loved ones confirmed to KTRK-TV.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Hernandez was eight months pregnant at the time she was killed.

Her boyfriend — the driver of the vehicle — was shot twice but survived.

It was unclear if he fathered her unborn baby.

According to a news release, the couple had just left a Shell gas station Friday when a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a paper license plate sped up alongside them and fired off multiple shots into the couple's car.

"According to the driver, he said there was no interaction before that," Sgt. Ben Beall said, speculating the shooting may be an incident of road rage, per the station. "They did stop at the gas station just west of us here, and he said he has no idea where the vehicle came from. It just came out of nowhere and started shooting at him."

No arrests have been made.

In addition to the impending arrival of her baby boy, the outlet reports Hernandez was on the cusp of also launching a nail business.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help offset funeral expenses for Hernandez.