8-Months-Pregnant Okla. Mom Is Killed in Home as Police Seek Person of Interest: 'Sweetest Person'

Authorities in Oklahoma are asking the public for their help in locating a person of interest in the killing of an expecting mother and her unborn child.

On Monday, Chickasha authorities were called to the Virginia Street Apartments, where they found Ashley Cannon, 37, and her unborn baby, Nala, dead inside her apartment.

Authorities learned that Cannon's two young sons had run to their neighbor's house, saying they thought their mother was dead, Detective Lauren Jewell of the Chickasha Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Cannon was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with a daughter she had named "Nala."

Police released photos of the person of interest, who is believed to be driving an older gold Chevy Tahoe, but they do not know his name. They believe he was the father of Cannon's unborn child and say he and Cannon last spoke on Sunday night.

“She was the sweetest person, [she] would of gave you anything and everything she had,” Cannon's sister, Carmella Brown, said, News9 reports. “She didn't deserve this. She didn't ask for it. Her boys didn't deserve it, we didn't deserve it.”

Cannon's family are confident her killer will be found and justice will be served.

“He didn't silence her, what he did was wake her up even louder and now we are speaking for her,” Carmella said. “We will not rest, and we will not stop because she and her boys did not deserve this.”