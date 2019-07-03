8-Months-Pregnant Mom Is Fatally Stabbed, and Baby Delivered by Paramedics Dies Days Later

Image zoom Kelly Mary Fauvrelle Facebook

An eight-months-pregnant woman was stabbed to death in London on Saturday night — and her baby boy, who was delivered at the scene by paramedics, has recently died.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police, authorities called to an address at 3:30 a.m. Saturday found 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle suffering from stab injuries. She went into cardiac arrest and died at the address.

Paramedics delivered her baby boy at the scene, and the infant — whom Fauvrelle’s family named Riley — was subsequently taken to the hospital. Police announced his death Wednesday morning.

“This morning, we heard the sad news that Kelly’s baby son, Riley, has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with their family,” Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the investigation, said in the release.

Over the weekend, police arrested two men, aged 29 and 37, on suspicion of murder, police said. Both men — who have not been publicly named — have been released on bail, but Norman is pleading for more information in the case.

On Wednesday, police released on Twitter footage of a man seen walking toward Fauvrelle’s address on Saturday at about 3:15 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the same man can be seen running away from the address, say police.

This morning we heard the sad news that baby boy, Riley, the son of murdered Kelly Mary Fauvrelle has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with his family Detectives investigating the murder of his mother in #ThorntonHeath have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to trace pic.twitter.com/VLia7gVV49 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 3, 2019

“We need to identify the man shown in the images urgently, even if only to eliminate him from our enquiries,” Norman said in the release. “I need to hear from anyone who knows who he is. If this is you, it is imperative that you contact my team immediately.”

Norman said police are not certain if the victim knew her attacker: “At this stage we simply are not in a position to say and we must retain an open mind.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan addressed the crime on Twitter, writing, “Violence against women has no place in our city, and horrific murders in the home like this show the scale of the problem we face.”

Khan added, “My heart goes out to this innocent child, and to the mother they have so tragically lost. @MetPoliceUK are investigating – please help if you can.”