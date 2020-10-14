Authorities believe the shooting of Stacey Jones, a probation officer and mom of 2 grade-school aged kids, was not random

8-Months-Pregnant Illinois Mom Is Fatally Shot on Her Porch as Newborn Clings to Life in Hospital

A Chicago probation officer who was 8 months pregnant was found shot to death on her front porch -- but doctors were able to save her unborn baby's life.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a home in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood of the city. They found 35-year-old Stacey Jones unresponsive on the front porch. She had been shot twice in the back.

According to NBC Chicago, Jones was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, but were unable to save Jones' life. The baby remains in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans confirms to CBS News that Jones worked as a probation officer for the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Authorities have not named a suspect in the shooting, and a motive is unknown -- but authorities tell NBC News they believe the shooting was not random.

Jones' neighbors agree that she was likely targeted.

"They weren't quick shots. They were measured shots, and whoever did it wanted to do it," neighbor Elliott Cobb told CBS News.

According to a GoFundMe page launched by her cousin, Jones was working on her Ph.D. and had two grade-school aged children. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a racial slur and the term "KKK" were spray painted on the side of her house, but it's unclear how long the graffiti had been there or if it was related to her killing.

Police tell the Sun-Times that there is currently "no indication" that race was a factor in her shooting.

"At this time, based on information and additional evidence gathered by detectives, we do not believe this crime was racially motivated or a random act," Chicago Police Department spokesman Thomas Ahern tells the newspaper.

While authorities search for a suspect, Jones' family is mourning their loss.