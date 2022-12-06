Woman, 8 Months Pregnant, Dies After Couple Cuts Unborn Baby from Womb, Pretends Infant is Theirs: Authorities

The baby miraculously survived, but 20-year-old Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez did not

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 6, 2022 04:41 PM
Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez

An 8-month-pregnant woman died after two attackers allegedly kidnapped her and sliced her stomach open to steal her unborn child, Mexican authorities said Monday.

The gruesome alleged attack occurred in Mexico's eastern state of Veracruz on Nov. 30, per multiple outlets. Though the woman — identified by federal police as Rosa Isela Castro Vazquez, 20 — succumbed to her wounds, the infant was "was rescued safe and sound and is now receiving attention from the relevant authorities," the Veracruz attorney general's office wrote in a statement.

The alleged assailants are a man and a woman, currently identified by Mexican officials only as Gonzalo and Veronica "N." The two stand accused of kidnapping and femicide.

Veronica N and Gonzalo N

According to multiple local outlets, the suspects used social media messages to lure Vasquez to a pharmacy near her Veracruz home. They allegedly promised to give her some hand-me-down baby clothes.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Vazquez meeting the suspects outside the pharmacy and being escorted into a car. The young woman's body was later found at the Los Arrieros ranch, according to the Attorney General's online statement, with the unborn child cut out of her womb.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In its a statement posted on Facebook, the Attorney General of Veracruz said, "The State Attorney General's Office…reports that officials of the Ministerial Police arrested Gonzalo 'N' and Veronica 'N' as alleged perpetrators of [the kidnapping.]"

When the suspects were arrested, "they had a newborn minor with them," the statement says. Local outlets report that the female suspect took the infant to a local hospital but was unable to prove the baby was her own.

It is unclear if the two alleged attackers have retained counsel who can speak on their behalf or entered a plea.

