8-Month-Old Texas Baby Is Fatally Shot While Her Mother and Father Allegedly Struggled Over a Handgun

A 20-year-old Texas man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot and killed his eight-month-old daughter while struggling over a handgun with the baby's mother.

Alejandro Martinez was taken into custody and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury in connection with the child's April 12 death.

Ruby Mora, 21, was arrested last month and faces the same charges.

Mora allegedly told police that she was arguing with Martinez by his car about a gun "he was carrying that belonged to her," according to the San Antonio Police Department.

"[Mora] wanted the firearm back and they began to struggle for the gun while she was carrying [her daughter]," police said.

During the struggle, the firearm went off and struck her daughter in the torso and Mora in the hand, KSAT reported, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

Mora and her daughter were taken to the hospital by family members.

The baby later died at the hospital.

Martinez allegedly fled the scene and was later picked up by police at a motel on May 6, according to KSAT.

It's unclear if Mora and Martinez have entered pleas or retained attorneys.