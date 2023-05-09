8-Month-Old Texas Baby Is Fatally Shot While Her Mother and Father Allegedly Struggled Over a Handgun

Alejandro Martinez and Ruby Mora are both charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 9, 2023 06:00 PM
Alejandro Dominic Martinez and Ruby Mora
Alejandro Martinez; Ruby Mora. Photo: Bexar County Jail (2)

A 20-year-old Texas man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot and killed his eight-month-old daughter while struggling over a handgun with the baby's mother.

Alejandro Martinez was taken into custody and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury in connection with the child's April 12 death.

Ruby Mora, 21, was arrested last month and faces the same charges.

Mora allegedly told police that she was arguing with Martinez by his car about a gun "he was carrying that belonged to her," according to the San Antonio Police Department.

"[Mora] wanted the firearm back and they began to struggle for the gun while she was carrying [her daughter]," police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the struggle, the firearm went off and struck her daughter in the torso and Mora in the hand, KSAT reported, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

Mora and her daughter were taken to the hospital by family members.

The baby later died at the hospital.

Martinez allegedly fled the scene and was later picked up by police at a motel on May 6, according to KSAT.

It's unclear if Mora and Martinez have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Related Articles
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
Lori Vallow Daybell Texted Husband About 'Perfectly Orchestrated Plan to Take the Children' Before Deaths
Kouri and Eric Richins
A Utah Mom Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Her Husband Died. Now, She's Accused of Murdering Him
Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho https://www.gofundme.com/f/allen-tx-shootingrip-kyu-cindy-and-james-cho
Boy, 6, Wounded in Texas Mall Shooting Lost His Parents and 3-Year-Old Brother
Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, two sisters killed in Saturday's mass shooting in Texas
2 Sisters Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Remembered as 'Rays of Sunshine,' as Mom Remains in Critical Condition
Xavier Caballero; Melodi Boivin
Pregnant Mom and 2 Children Killed Alongside Father in Head-On Collision in Texas
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Louisiana Homeowner Accused of Shooting 14-Year-Old Girl Playing Hide-and-Seek in His Backyard
texas mall shooting victims tout only
A Family of 3, 2 Young Sisters and a Beloved Security Guard: Here Are the Victims of the Texas Mass Shooting
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad
justina stubbe
17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Drive-by Shooting After Calif. Party ID'd, No Arrests Yet
Michael Brasel, shot and killed outside his home
Minn. Dad and Youth Hockey Coach Is Killed in Driveway After Confronting Man Trying to Steal Wife's Car
A vigil of nine crosses is placed at the entrance to the Allen Premium Outlet Mall in remembrance of those that died from the mass shooting that happened the day before in Allen, Texas, USA, 07 May 2023. According to the police, nine people including the gunman were killed on 06 May 2023 after a man opened fire at passers-by. At least nine killed in a shooting at a mall in Texas, Allen, USA - 07 May 2023
Texas Mall Shooting Survivor Says Slain Store Associate 'Saved Our Lives'
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
Texas Mall Shooter Identified, Was Possible Neo-Nazi Sympathizer: Reports
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
17-Year-Old Girl Killed and 5 People Wounded in Shooting at Calif. Party
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
9-Month-Old Baby Dead, Grandmother Injured Following Family Dog Attack
Provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip
Supreme Court Blocks Execution of Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip as A.G. Says Trial Was 'Unfair'