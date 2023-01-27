8-Month-Old Allegedly Injured by Mass. Mother Dies Following Deaths of 2 Siblings

Lindsay Clancy has been charged in the deaths of her two older children Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3

By
Published on January 27, 2023 09:12 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Patrick Clancy Donations
Photo: gofundme

An 8-month-old baby boy has died after authorities say his mother — who has been charged in the deaths of his older brother and sister — injured him.

Callan Clancy of Duxbury, Massachusetts, died on Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement, according to multiple outlets.

"(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. (Friday), the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children's Hospital in Boston," District Attorney spokeswoman Beth Stone said, per reports.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Callan's mother, Lindsay Clancy, is accused of strangling his two siblings — Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3 — to death and injuring Callan on Tuesday night. Authorities have said the incident was a murder-suicide attempt.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children," the children's aunt, Donna Jesse, told NBC Boston.

"Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it," she added. "They had a beautiful life."

Rita Musgrove, the great-grandmother of the children, told the station that she had spoken with Lindsay last week, and "nothing seemed amiss."

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she added.

On Wednesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lindsay, 32, "for 2 counts of Homicide and 3 counts each of Strangulation, and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon for the deaths of" Cora and Dawson. She was in police custody at the time of the Twitter statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt

Lindsay, a Massachusetts General nurse, was hospitalized in Boston after jumping from the second-story window of her home in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston, authorities added, per MassLive.

The three children were found "unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma," Cruz said Wednesday, reported CBS News.

Cora and Dawson died at the hospital and Callan was airlifted to Boston's Children Hospital to receive treatment, The Boston Globe reported.

CBS Boston reported that authorities are investigating the possibility that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the tragic events.

She was also on general leave from her job at Massachusetts General Hospital, per the outlet, and was set to be arraigned by police when she sufficiently recovered from her injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help raise money for the children's father, Patrick "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy." It will help cover medical bills, the children's funeral services and legal expenses.

It has raised over $490,000 of its $700,000 goal as of Friday evening.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," the hospital said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

