U.S. Marshals Rescue 8 Missing and Endangered Children in Indiana; 1 Person Arrested

Since late August, the U.S. Marshals have rescued 72 missing children in three states

A recent five-day operation by the U.S. Marshals Service has led to the rescue of eight missing children in the Indianapolis area, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a U.S. Marshals statement, "Operation Homecoming" was carried out by federal authorities working with state investigators, in concert with the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, between August 31 and Sept. 4.

Eight missing children were recovered, and one individual was arrested — charged with parental kidnapping, intimidation, weapons possession and custodial interference, federal authorities said.

That person was not named in the statement and it was not clear if the individual has entered a plea to any of the charges or retained an attorney.

Including those saved during "Operation Homecoming," the U.S. Marshals have rescued 72 missing children in three states within the last week.

All of the children saved in Indianapolis are between the ages of 6 and 17.

The operation was the culmination of several months of planning and coordination between the United States Marshal Service in the Southern District of Indiana, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indiana Department of Child Services, Indiana Fusion Center and NCMEC.

The children were all reported missing by local law enforcement, entered into NCIC and reported to NCMEC as missing.

All of the recovered children were ultimately turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services for victim assistance and placement.

The saved children "were considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sex abuse, physical abuse and medical or mental health conditions," the statement explains.

"The Marshals are committed to assisting state and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children to help prevent their falling victim to crimes of violence and exploitation," said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. "The message that we wish to convey to the missing children and their families is that we will use every resource at our disposal to find you."

No additional details on the children, or the circumstances under which they were found, were released.

Late last month, the U.S. Marshals Service saved 39 missing children in Georgia during "Operation Not Forgotten."