A body was found Thursday after nine police officers were injured in an explosion on Wednesday at a Connecticut property where officers were trying to coerce a man who had allegedly held his wife hostage, according to multiple reports.

Although the body has not been identified, authorities believe they belong to the man police were negotiating with, according to the Hartford Courant.

Officers from the North Haven Police Department were responding to a domestic incident involving a man who was barricaded inside a house on Wednesday evening, according to the Hartford Courtant. The woman contacted authorities about 2:30 p.m. local time, and officers worked to get her estranged husband to exit the home, the outlet reported.

According to the New Haven Register, the wife escaped the home after being held for several days and was then able to contact police.

As police negotiated with the man, others investigated the property, according to The Washington Post. An officer set off an explosion and resulting fire by entering a barn behind the house, the Post reported.

“I heard them screaming. They got blown away, back from the garage,” neighbor John Marotto told the Hartford Courtant. “I saw a fireball come off the back of the garage, and then the roof was gone. The side facing our house was totally gone. It was unbelievable — the noise, unbelievable. I thought I was in a war zone.”

Connecticut Explosion Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP

Police activity and road closures Quinnipiac Ave near Orient Lane, please avoid area. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 2, 2018

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda speculated that it was “a booby-trap type of explosion,” according to the Hartford Courtant.

“Based on the way the explosions took place, from what police told me, there was a series of explosions, which may indicate some sort of rigged booby traps,” Freda said to the newspaper.

Nine officers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion, according to the Register.

Five of the injured officers were from East Haven while three from North Haven and one was from Branford, police announced Thursday, according to the Courant. All were members of the SWAT team and were described as being in fair condition.

By Thursday afternoon, three patients were released from the hospital, according to the paper.

Just visited @YNHH to meet some of the SWAT team members who responded to the #NorthHaven standoff and thank them in person. pic.twitter.com/twtcn5tXVp — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 3, 2018

New Haven Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.