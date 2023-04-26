8 Bodies Found Near Popular Tourist Destination in Mexico: Report

8 bodies were discovered dumped near a Cancun resort in Mexico, one of the country's most popular tourism destinations.

The bodies were found in wooded lots and sinkhole ponds, known as cenotes, when authorities searched over the weekend, ABC-7 reports. The neighborhood is located about 10 miles from Cancun's beach and hotel zone.

The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, Oscar Montes de Oca, said five of the bodies were discovered at a building site that was seemingly abandoned, according to CBS News.

Reportedly, the bodies had been dumped there between one week and two months ago. Three of the bodies have since been identified and were linked to missing person cases.

On the outskirts of Cancun, in another wooded area, police found three sets of skeletal remains, the Associated Press reports.

Relatives of missing people, volunteers, and specially trained dogs accompanied authorities in the searches, which have become common throughout the country as of late.

Quarreling drug gangs have allegedly caused violence in Cancun and the resort-studded Caribbean coast south of it, per CBS News.

The covert body dumping grounds are reportedly used by drug cartels to dispose of the victim's bodies. The AP details how many cartels are fighting for control of the Caribbean coast for its gainful retail drug trade.

More than 112,000 people are listed as missing in Mexico.