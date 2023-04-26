8 Bodies Found Near Popular Tourist Destination in Mexico: Report

The remains were reportedly found about 10 miles from Cancun's beach and hotel zone

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 26, 2023 09:17 PM
cancun-2.jpg
Alonso Cupul/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock.

8 bodies were discovered dumped near a Cancun resort in Mexico, one of the country's most popular tourism destinations.

The bodies were found in wooded lots and sinkhole ponds, known as cenotes, when authorities searched over the weekend, ABC-7 reports. The neighborhood is located about 10 miles from Cancun's beach and hotel zone.

The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, Oscar Montes de Oca, said five of the bodies were discovered at a building site that was seemingly abandoned, according to CBS News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Hotel Xcaret México shooting

Reportedly, the bodies had been dumped there between one week and two months ago. Three of the bodies have since been identified and were linked to missing person cases.

On the outskirts of Cancun, in another wooded area, police found three sets of skeletal remains, the Associated Press reports.

Relatives of missing people, volunteers, and specially trained dogs accompanied authorities in the searches, which have become common throughout the country as of late.

Quarreling drug gangs have allegedly caused violence in Cancun and the resort-studded Caribbean coast south of it, per CBS News.

The covert body dumping grounds are reportedly used by drug cartels to dispose of the victim's bodies. The AP details how many cartels are fighting for control of the Caribbean coast for its gainful retail drug trade.

More than 112,000 people are listed as missing in Mexico.

Related Articles
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner
Montez G. Hardy II, Gthe NFL Films employee died at 27, the victim of gunfire on a Philadelphia street
NFL Films Employee Who Was 'Warm, Fun, Kind, and Creative' Is Fatally Shot, and Crime Remains Unsolved
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
randall cooke
Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food
Aerial view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 6, 2020.
3 TSA Officers Injured During 'Unprovoked and Brazen' Attack by Woman Traveler at Phoenix Airport
Devon Hoover
Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-loving-memory-of-secret-pierce?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_term=undefined In the loving memory of Se’Cret Pierce
Conn. Girl, 12, Killed by Gunfire Near Where Her Dad Was Fatally Shot More Than 10 Years Ago
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Sister Testifies, Jurors Hear Phone Call About Kids: 'You Threw Them Away Like Garbage'
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: 5 Potentially Damning Pieces of Evidence Against Idaho Mom
Taylen Mosley
Coroner Reveals Cause of Death for Fla. Boy, 2, Found in Alligator's Mouth
joanna speaks
Missing Ore. Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside of an Abandoned Barn: 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'
Kimberly Potter
Kim Potter, Former Minn. Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright, Is Released from Prison
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Inside Lori Vallow's Internet History: Wedding Dresses on Day Tammy Daybell Was Buried & Kids' Life Insurance
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218043982089377&set=pb.1781300770.-2207520000.&type=3. Tiera Strand/Facebook
Woman Allegedly Seen on Footage Being Attacked Outside Austin Bar Is Found Dead in Ditch
DC mass shooting: 7 men, 12-year-old girl wounded | LiveNOW from FOX
8 People, Including a 12-Year-Old Girl, Shot in 'Likely Connected' Incidents in D.C.