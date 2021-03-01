7th Grade Math Teacher in Alabama Accused of Sexually Abusing Student

Ashton Alana McCluskey has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a student under the age of 17

An Alabama junior high school teacher has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a minor student.

Ashton Alana McCluskey had been a 7th grade math teacher at Brooks High School since 2017, according to AL.com. The married 26-year-old — a former cheerleader at the University of Alabama — was also a private cheer coach at the 490-student school. She had attended the same high school as a student when she was growing up.

But McCluskey was put on administrative leave in January after allegations arose that she had sex with a student.

Last month, she was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a student under the age of 17. She turned herself in on Wednesday and was later released on $50,000 bond.

WAFF-TV reports someone connected with the case is related to an employee at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. To avoid a conflict of interest, McCluskey's case was assigned to the State Bureau of Investigation.

If convicted, McCluskey faces up to 20 years in prison. She has not yet entered a plea, and arrest documents do not name an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.