78-Year-Old Woman With Two Prior Bank Robbery Convictions, Arrested After Missouri Bank Heist

A 78-year-old woman accused of robbing a Missouri bank by slipping a teller a note that read in part, "thank you, sorry I didn't mean to scare you," allegedly has a history of prior bank robbery convictions, multiple outlets report.

Police in Pleasant Hill, Mo., confirmed Bonnie Gooch was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a heist at Goppert Financial Bank.

Gooch, 78, remains in custody on charges of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, jail records show. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

It's unclear if she retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charges.

Citing court records, The Kansas City Star reports Gooch entered the Pleasant Hill bank donning a pair of black sunglasses, an N95 mask and all gray clothing, when she allegedly passed the teller a note, reading, this "is a robbery, I need 13,000 small bills… thank you, sorry I didn't mean to scare you."

A gun was not used during the alleged robbery, police said, according to the outlet.

The same day, police said they apprehended a "very stern" Gooch during a traffic stop following the alleged robbery. Authorities said she smelled like alcohol and had wads of cash inside her vehicle.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright reportedly called the incident "unusual," per the Kansas City Star. Because of her age, law enforcement are working "to figure out what the next steps are," he said.

"When officers first approached her, they were kind of confused... it's a little old lady who steps out," Wright explained to the outlet. "We weren't sure initially that we had the right person."

"It's just sad," he added, according to the paper.

According to WDAF-TV and the Kansas City Star, citing court documents, Gooch was previously convicted of a Kansas City bank robbery in 2020, and the robbery of a California bank in 1977.

NBC News also reports that her probation from the second robbery ended in November 2021.

Gooch is scheduled to appear in court May 25.