78-Year-Old Woman With Two Prior Bank Robbery Convictions, Arrested After Missouri Bank Heist

Police in Pleasant Hill, Mo., confirmed Bonnie Gooch, 78, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a heist at Goppert Financial Bank

By
Published on April 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Bonnie Gooch, Elderly Bank Robber
Bonnie Gooch. Photo: Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department/Facebook

A 78-year-old woman accused of robbing a Missouri bank by slipping a teller a note that read in part, "thank you, sorry I didn't mean to scare you," allegedly has a history of prior bank robbery convictions, multiple outlets report.

Police in Pleasant Hill, Mo., confirmed Bonnie Gooch was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a heist at Goppert Financial Bank.

Gooch, 78, remains in custody on charges of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, jail records show. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

It's unclear if she retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charges.

Citing court records, The Kansas City Star reports Gooch entered the Pleasant Hill bank donning a pair of black sunglasses, an N95 mask and all gray clothing, when she allegedly passed the teller a note, reading, this "is a robbery, I need 13,000 small bills… thank you, sorry I didn't mean to scare you."

A gun was not used during the alleged robbery, police said, according to the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The same day, police said they apprehended a "very stern" Gooch during a traffic stop following the alleged robbery. Authorities said she smelled like alcohol and had wads of cash inside her vehicle.

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright reportedly called the incident "unusual," per the Kansas City Star. Because of her age, law enforcement are working "to figure out what the next steps are," he said.

"When officers first approached her, they were kind of confused... it's a little old lady who steps out," Wright explained to the outlet. "We weren't sure initially that we had the right person."

"It's just sad," he added, according to the paper.

According to WDAF-TV and the Kansas City Star, citing court documents, Gooch was previously convicted of a Kansas City bank robbery in 2020, and the robbery of a California bank in 1977.

NBC News also reports that her probation from the second robbery ended in November 2021.

Gooch is scheduled to appear in court May 25.

Related Articles
Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, and Jacob Barroso
Arrests Made in Connection with Deadly Druggings at N.Y.C. Gay Bars, 1 Suspect Still at Large
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
Several Suspects Charged in Connection with Deadly Druggings and Robberies at N.Y.C. Gay Bars
Halia Culbertson
17-Year-Old Who Was 'Most Loving and Outgoing Person' Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Woman, 18
James Craig and Angela Craig
Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Allegedly Drugged Her Years Ago, Had Pornography Addiction
Police Officer Adam Sullentrup; Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith
Man Who Allegedly Shot 2 Missouri Police Officers, Killing 1, Arrested After Standoff with Authorities
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
Dismembered Model Abby Choi
Model Whose Body Parts Were Found in Refrigerator Had Financial Dispute with Ex-Husband Before Death
Lydia Elking, 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched so Many Lives'
15-Year-Old Missouri Girl Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery: 'She Touched So Many Lives'
abby choi
Abby Choi's Ex-Husband Allegedly Attempted to Flee by Speedboat Following Her Killing, Dismemberment
Susana Morales
Ga. Police Officer Arrested After Naked Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Found in Woods
tyler lawrence
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House 
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Dilma Spruill had just left work and was walking home when she was attacked on the street
71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'
emma adams
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged