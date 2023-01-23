76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact

Ellen Gilland allegedly killed her husband Jerry Gilland at a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital on Saturday

Published on January 23, 2023 09:58 AM
Ellen Gilland, 76-Year-Old Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

A 76-year-old Florida woman is in jail charged with the shooting death of her terminally ill husband.

The Daytona Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched Saturday morning after they received a report of a shooting at the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach.

"Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room," said a police release.

Officers evacuated surrounding rooms with patients and staff while they negotiated with Ellen Gilland, who later allegedly told police that she and her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland, had made a murder-suicide pact three weeks earlier, reported NBC News.

Police officers also used a "flash bang" device to distract Gilland and then apprehend her, Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young told WESH-TV. She was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. local time.

daytona-beach
Daytona Beach. tomh1000/Getty

"It's called a flash bang that the SWAT team uses," Young added, reported WESH. "They use it. It just makes a loud noise it's like a — pretty sure you're familiar with that. So they flew in a flash bang to distract her and luckily it worked."

No patients or staff were injured in the incident, police said.

Young later told reporters at a news conference that authorities believe the woman was planning to kill herself.

"Initially, I think the plan was a murder-suicide," Young said, reported NBC. "She killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself but decided she couldn't go through with it."

On Sunday, Gilland made her first appearance in a Volusia County court and faces a first-degree murder charge alongside three counts of aggravated assault, reported CBS News.

"Based upon the nature of the charge, Mrs. Gilland, I am going to hold you (on) no bond on the murder charge and the remaining charges and then you'll be set for a future court date," Judge Mary Jolley said, reported WESH-TV.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

