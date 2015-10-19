75-Year-Old Army Vet Tells PEOPLE How He Thwarted Library Knife Attack

When he was in the Army more than 50 years ago, James Vernon was trained to fight people who carried knives. The retired 75-year-old Morton, Illinois, man tells PEOPLE he never thought he’d need that training as an AARP member.

But those skills came back to him last Tuesday, when, according to court documents, Vernon thwarted a 19-year-old man carrying two knives who walked into the Morton Public Library and allegedly said, “I’m going to kill some people.” Court documents allege that the man, Dustin Brown, wanted to kill children at the library before killing himself.

At the time, Morton was teaching chess to a group of 16 children and their mothers. He recounts to PEOPLE that at first, “I didn’t believe it was happening until after a few seconds.”

But then, he says, his mind “shifted gears, and I realized I had to do something.”

Vernon says he immediately got in between Brown and the children, telling the frightened children and mothers, “It’s time to leave.”

He says he started speaking to Brown, trying to slow him down and diffuse the situation. He stepped towards him, and Brown stepped back. At that point, Vernon quickly looked behind him, and was relieved to see that the children and their mothers had fled to safety.

That’s when, Vernon says, “He realized his targets got away, and he attacked me. I tried to grab his wrist with my left hand to block the attack, but grabbed the blade.”

Vernon sustained a deep cut to his hand that damaged two arteries, requiring surgery. Still, he was able to wrestle Brown into a prone position across a large table, at which point he began punching him in the hopes that he would loosen his grip on the knives. After repeated blows, some to the collarbone area, Brown eventually dropped both knives.

“Once he was unarmed, he quit,” Vernon says. “I stopped hitting him; if he had continued, I would have had to continue, too. He didn’t try to get up or run.”

Three police officers arrived soon after, taking both men to Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. “I went to surgery and he went to jail,” says Vernon.

Brown is being held on $800,000 bond, charged with attempted murder, burglary, armed violence and aggravated battery to a person over the age of 60. Court records indicate he was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19 to answer to 22 counts of child pornography possession filed back in March, to which he had pleaded not guilty.

For his part, Vernon said last week he had planned to spend this past weekend at home, sampling the many pies and cakes people from around the area have left on his doorstep since his heroic act.

He ll also try not to think about what might have happened had Brown brought guns to the library.

“That would have been a horrible situation,” Vernon admits. “Luckily, we’re going to be able to move on from this. In fact, we’ll be having chess club again on Tuesday – same time.”