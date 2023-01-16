71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'

A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report.

Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry Streets, KTVU reports.

"She was almost home, but she's not coming home," her son, Miles Spruill, told KTVU.

Wilbert Winchester, 28, was arrested by Oakland police and charged in Spruill's murder. He reportedly has a prior elder-abuse conviction on his record and he served three years for that crime.

Winchester was also charged with attempted murder for the alleged stabbing of another woman two days before Spruill's death, KTVU reports. The motive in these two alleged crimes is unclear.

Spruill's son Miles told KTVU the alleged killer stole his "best friend" and the "last living birth parent" he had. He told ABC7News that his mom had allegedly been stabbed more than 12 times and also allegedly had her throat slit.

Miles Spruill. KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/Youtube

His mom had been strong and feisty, Miles said to ABC 7 News. "My mom was a tough cookie, let me tell you! She was 5'2," packed a punch, didn't take no mess," he said. Miles will now be solely responsible for the caretaking of his disabled stepfather, the outlet reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The USPS said it was "deeply saddened" at the loss of Spruill, noting she "beamed with energy, joy and brought light to all who had the pleasure to know and work alongside her."

A friend described Spruill to KTVU as the "sweetest woman ever" and lamented the way she died, noting, "It's tragic, because this is something that she does all the time, walks home, doesn't bother anybody."

Winchester has been denied bail. It's unclear if he has hired a lawyer to comment on his behalf. His plea hearing will be on Feb. 3.