71-Year-Old Calif. Postal Worker Is Stabbed to Death While Walking Home: 'Sweetest Woman Ever'

Dilma Spruill was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 16, 2023 11:48 AM
Dilma Spruill had just left work and was walking home when she was attacked on the street
Dilma Spruill. Photo: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/Youtube

A 71-year-old postal worker was stabbed to death last Wednesday while walking home in West Oakland, Calif. — and she was only three houses away from her own residence when the alleged murder occurred, multiple outlets report.

Dilma Spruill's son said the 18-year postal service veteran was brutally attacked around 12:30 a.m. Spruill, a Brazilian immigrant, was walking home after finishing her USPS shift. She was stabbed near 8th and Henry Streets, KTVU reports.

"She was almost home, but she's not coming home," her son, Miles Spruill, told KTVU.

Wilbert Winchester, 28, was arrested by Oakland police and charged in Spruill's murder. He reportedly has a prior elder-abuse conviction on his record and he served three years for that crime.

Winchester was also charged with attempted murder for the alleged stabbing of another woman two days before Spruill's death, KTVU reports. The motive in these two alleged crimes is unclear.

Spruill's son Miles told KTVU the alleged killer stole his "best friend" and the "last living birth parent" he had. He told ABC7News that his mom had allegedly been stabbed more than 12 times and also allegedly had her throat slit.

Dilma Spruill had just left work and was walking home when she was attacked on the street - Her son Miles
Miles Spruill. KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/Youtube

His mom had been strong and feisty, Miles said to ABC 7 News. "My mom was a tough cookie, let me tell you! She was 5'2," packed a punch, didn't take no mess," he said. Miles will now be solely responsible for the caretaking of his disabled stepfather, the outlet reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The USPS said it was "deeply saddened" at the loss of Spruill, noting she "beamed with energy, joy and brought light to all who had the pleasure to know and work alongside her."

A friend described Spruill to KTVU as the "sweetest woman ever" and lamented the way she died, noting, "It's tragic, because this is something that she does all the time, walks home, doesn't bother anybody."

Winchester has been denied bail. It's unclear if he has hired a lawyer to comment on his behalf. His plea hearing will be on Feb. 3.

Related Articles
Tarae Washington, killed by estranged husband William Fitzgerald
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
Amber Wymer mugshot
W. Va. Woman Charged with Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend's Daughter to Death
Brenym McDonald
Texas Man Accused of Stabbing His 8-Year-Old Grandson to Death
ken lee
Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls
Kaylee Goncalves
'She Had No Idea': Sister of Idaho Victim Reacts to Claim that Suspect's Phone Pinged Near House 12 Times
Tykeyah Laplante
Mom of 3 Was Found Stabbed Outside Her N.Y. Home and Later Died, 21-Year-Old Woman Charged
Police tape surrounds a home that is the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho; Bryan Christopher Kohberger
Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Killings: Surviving Roommate Saw Alleged Killer Wearing Black Clothes and a Mask, Affidavit Says
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Carlo Secondino Murdered
Woman Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Her Father to Death and Trying to Kill Sister in Fake Home Invasion 
Lindsey Whitman and Ricardo Quinones
Texas Man Allegedly Broke into Estranged Wife's Home Wearing a Ski Mask, Killed Her While Daughter Escaped
Jellisa Amoya Baxter
'I Just Killed My Daughter': Fla. Mom Allegedly Called 911, Confessed to Stabbing 3-Year-Old to Death
Postal worker shot to death while delivering mail in Milwaukee (Brenton) . USPIS - Chicago.
Postal Worker Shot to Death While Delivering Mail in Milwaukee: 'A Beacon of Light'
Victoria Goode murder
Aspiring Model Is Stabbed to Death by Her Roommate at N.Y.C. Women's Shelter, Police Say
Eleanor Bowles murder
Ga. Grandmother, 77, Is Stabbed to Death While Confronting Man Trying to Steal Her Car: Police