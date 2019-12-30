70-Year-Old Woman Is Allegedly Tased 3 Times By Florida Police

Image zoom Barbara Pinkney Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

On Dec. 26, police in Florida used a taser on a 70-year-old woman three times — alleging she tried to prevent officers from arresting one of her family members.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the arrest report against Barbara Pinkney of Bradenton.

According to the report, officers were met by Pinkney at the door of her residence in Bradenton on Dec. 26.

Police were there attempting to execute a search warrant, but allege Pinkney did not make it easy for them.

The report alleges Pinkney told the officers the person they were looking for wasn’t inside. When police told her she could face arrest for obstructing their efforts, she allegedly tried to close the door on the officers, who insisted she let them in.

When one of the officers tried to arrest her, it is alleged in the report that she resisted, pulling away from police. The report also claims she shoved one of the arresting officers.

“I let go of [the suspect’s] wrist and drew my E.C.W.,” or electronic control weapon, the report reads. The officer pointed it at the elderly woman and fired it, but notes in the report it had no effect on her.

“I drive stunned B. Pinkney in the back and took her to the ground,” the report continues. (“Drive stunning” involves placing a taser directly against a suspect’s body.)

“B. Pinkney rolled to her stomach and pulled her arms underneath her, refusing to give me her hands,” the report continues. The woman was tased a third time before being placed into a patrol car.

Police then searched her home for the relative they were seeking.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Pinkney was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice.

She was released the following day after posting $1,000 bond.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her for comment. It is unclear if she has a lawyer or entered pleas to the charges in court.

The report further notes a neighbor’s dog was tased during the incident after trying to attack a K9 unit that had responded to the scene.