70-Year-Old Man Indicted by Grand Jury for Triple Slaying at Alabama Church

Robert Findlay Smith was involved in fatal shootings that killed Walter "Bart" Rainey, 84, Sarah Yeager, 75, and Jane Pounds, 84, back in June

A man who was involved in fatal shootings that killed three people at a church in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury with capital murder, according to public records from the court.

Robert Findlay Smith was arrested last month after police responded to an active shooting scene at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.

This week, he was indicted for the slayings of Walter "Bart" Rainey of Irondale, 84, Sarah Yeager of Pelham, 75, and Jane Pounds of Hoover, 84, AL.com reported.

"Smith has been indicted for capital murder for killing two or more people," District Attorney Danny Carr told the outlet on Friday. "It is still very early in the prosecution of this case. We will be working closely with the families of those who lost their lives that terrible day ... as we progress toward holding Smith accountable."

Smith, 70, is being represented by attorneys Emory Anthony and Moses Stone. Anthony did not return a call from PEOPLE for comment, while Stone's contact could not be found. The Jefferson County District Attorney and Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Associated Press reported that the shootings occurred during a gathering of about 25 people, including Smith, for a "Boomers Potluck" dinner in the late afternoon of June 16. Smith had previously attended the event and worship services at the church, per officials, the outlet said.

A church member reportedly approached Smith while he was sitting alone at the dinner to invite him to join the other attendees. He declined the invite and started to open fire at others with his handgun, shooting three people.

Smith was later hit with a chair by a member of the church and detained until the police arrived, according to officials.

Rainey was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yeager and Pelham died after being transported to a hospital. The motive for the killings is still unknown.