David Vowell is wanted in connection with the deaths of Chance Black and Zachary Grooms

70-Year-Old Allegedly Killed 2 Duck Hunters, then Fled and Remains on the Run

A 70-year-old man accused of killing two friends who were duck hunting in Tennessee earlier this week remains on the run.

David Vowell, 70, of Martin, has not been seen since Monday morning when he allegedly fatally shot Chance Black and Zachery Groom while they hunted ducks in Obion County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

According to authorities, a friend who was hunting with Black and Groom said Vowell approached the three men while they were on Reelfoot Lake, WPSD reports. The friend alleged that during an argument, Vowell shot Black and Groom.

Vowell then allegedly fled the scene — sparking a manhunt. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

According to District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, investigators believe that Vowell either made it out of the area with help or died on the land surrounding the lake due to exposure to extreme cold weather, WPSD reports.

On Tuesday, arrest warrants were filed for Vowell on two counts of first-degree murder, the TBI announced.

Before the shooting, Vowell had reportedly been telling people he was suffering from early stages of dementia, WPSD reports. However, investigators say that information is based solely on interviews with people who knew Vowell and has not been confirmed with a diagnosis.