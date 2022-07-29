7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home

A 7-year-old who was reported missing Thursday morning was found dead hours later in a washing machine, according to police

On Thursday at approximately 5:20 a.m., Troy Khoeler's parents filed a missing person report, Lt. Robert Minchew of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit said in a press conference captured by Houston's KHOU.

When officers arrived at the home, they "did a brief interview for the missing person report" with Troy's parents, Minchew said. "Things that they observed led them to search the house thoroughly at that point. They found a deceased 7-year-old child in the washing machine in the garage." He later said Troy was found at 7:20 a.m.

The homicide unit was then called to investigate, and the child's parents were "separated and detained, which is standard procedure," Minchew said.

According to authorities, Troy was a foster child whom the parents possibly adopted in 2019. They are working to confirm whether the family officially adopted him.

When asked what caused police to search the home, Minchew said it was "standard police procedure," adding, "It was early in the morning, there was no indication that the door had been opened, or a window opened. After searching the neighborhood, they were unable to find the child. So the next logical step, I believe, is to search the house."

He added that it's unclear if the child got into the washing machine on his own and said he "could not comment" on any potential foul play. So far, no arrests have been made.

"It's obviously a traumatic situation for the family and anybody involved. It's just more conducive to get them away from the house," Minchew said of Troy's parents.

Authorities are waiting on the medical examiner's office to determine Troy's cause of death. He was clothed when found in the top-loading washing machine. Minchew could not confirm if it was closed or open.

Mark Herman, the Harris County Constable for Precinct 4, also shared news of the missing child on Twitter, writing in part, "He was last seen wearing a blue shirt & pants, has a small afro hair style. He has been missing for approximately 2-3 hours."

Herman also confirmed Troy's death on Twitter, but did not share details.

"We are sad to report the missing 7 year old we posted on earlier in the 4400 block of Rosegate has been found deceased," he wrote. "A criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone's prayers for the family."