Aaliyah Norris was sitting in a car eating ice cream when she was shot

7-Year-Old N.C. Girl Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by Man Who Was Released from Jail Hours Earlier

A 7-year-old North Carolina girl was fatally shot in the head while sitting in a car eating ice cream.

"We just lost a 7-year-old innocent child in our family for no reason," Kenneth Woods, a relative of Aaliyah Norris told WLOS at a memorial for the girl Thursday night.

Aaliyah was sitting in a car in Forest City when she was shot in the head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she remained on life support until succumbing to her injuries two days later, according to a Forest City police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, was arrested and charged with murder.

Francis was arrested earlier on Tuesday for assault by pointing a gun, according to arrest records obtained by WLOS. However, he bonded himself out and three hours later, he allegedly shot Aaliyah.

Aaliyah's family told WLOS they called her Cookie.

"She was greedy and chubby, and she liked cookies," Woods said of the nickname's origin. "She was sweet, adorable, nicest little girl. Everybody that came in contact would love her."

At the balloon release Thursday, Aaliyah's family said they hope no more children have to die from gun violence.

"We just want peace in the community, we want safety for the kids, we don’t want to think about stuff like this happening when we all have kids," Mahasia Washburn, a family member, said, WLOS reports.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Aaliyah's funeral. Francis remains behind bars on a $10,000,00 bond, according to police. Attorney information was not available Friday.