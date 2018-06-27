7-Year-Old Held Underwater in Bathtub, Tortured During Texas Home Invasion — as Suspects Seen on Camera

On Monday morning, three masked suspects broke into a home in Richmond, Texas, where, for more than 40 minutes, they tortured a 7-year-old boy, holding his head underwater in a full bathtub while demanding cash from the home’s owner, who was the boy’s father.

Now, authorities are appealing to the public for information leading to arrests.

A statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says officers were summoned to the scene of a home invasion early Monday, and learned the suspects filled a tub in the home with hot water before “repeatedly” dunking the boy in the water.

An image showing one of the suspects with the 7-year-old victim Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

The suspects wanted to know where money was hidden in the home, a statement from police explains.

They fled in a waiting car and made off with jewelry, cellphones, cash, and car keys.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said during a press conference on Tuesday that the sheer viciousness of the attack left longtime lawmen stunned.

An image of two of the suspects Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

“Just horrible to think that we have three individuals out there that are trying to make a little extra money, and they’re gonna do that to a young man like that? A child? How dare you,” said Nehls.

Images released by police show one of the suspects was armed.

Another shows a suspect next to the child.

Police also released photos of the suspects’ distinctive clothing caught on home surveillance camera, and believe one of the accused is female.

Nehls said the boy was treated at a local hospital for water in his lungs. He has since been released.

The boy’s father was also injured during the home invasion.

Another suspect seen walking up the home's driveway Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

One of the suspects hit the father, who is a local business owner, and may have been targeted for that very reason.

Nehls said the four suspects should be ashamed.

“Three crooks forcing their way into a home in the middle of the night is appalling,” he said in a statement.

One suspects had distinct shoes, believed to be Nike Air Jordans Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

“To make matters worse, they accosted a 7-year-old child,” he said.

Those with information about the suspects can call (281) 342-TIPS and could receive a $25,000 reward.