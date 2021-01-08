Kennedy Maxie of Atlanta died five days after she was shot in a car with her family, who were on their way to do holiday shopping

7-Year-Old Ga. Girl Was Shot and Killed While Christmas Shopping, and Va. Man Is Arrested

An arrest has been made in Atlanta in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

Police had been looking for Daquan Reed, 24, since soon after the Dec. 21, 2020, homicide.

Authorities said a witness came forward with critical information that helped them identify Reed.

A statement from Atlanta Police confirms that Reed was arrested on Jan. 6 in Hampton, Virginia.

He has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

The US Marshals' Service assisted Atlanta Police in the apprehension of Reed, who is now awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

"We are very appreciative of work our investigators and the US Marshals put into locating and apprehending Mr. Reed and we are relieved to know this murderer is no longer roaming anyone's street," reads the statement.

Kennedy died five days after she was shot while traveling in a car with her family, who were on their way to do holiday shopping.

Image zoom Daquan Reed | Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Investigators have alleged that Reed got into an argument in the parking lot outside Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza, where Kennedy's family planned to do their shopping.

As he left the area in his car, Reed allegedly fired three shots outside his window.

One of those shots, police allege, struck Kennedy in the head.

According to detectives, the suspect is from Virginia.

It was unclear why he was in the Atlanta area at the time of the shooting.

According to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Reed had previously been arrested on a forgery charge.