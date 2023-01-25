7-Year-Old Boy Killed and Mother Injured by Pack of Dogs in Idaho

A 7-year-old boy has tragically died after being attacked by a pack of dogs at his Idaho home.

The boy's mother also sustained serious injuries in the incident, which took place on Saturday evening in Fort Hall, the Shosone-Bannock Tribes confirmed in a statement Monday.

Shosone-Bannock Tribes added that all four dogs involved in the incident had since been put down. Fort Hall is a census-designated place that lies on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

According to the statement, Fort Hall Police responded to a report of "a young boy who had been attacked by multiple dogs and was unconscious."

The boy, 7-year-old Kellan, and his mother, Emily Islas, were then taken to the Portneuf Medical Center. Tragically, Kellan was later pronounced dead, according to a GoFundMe page organized by Islas' friend Samantha Lenay.

The family lives in an RV on the property of another family's home, to whom the four dogs belonged. Kellan had gone outside of the RV and after a few minutes, his mother found him "lying face down with the dogs mauling him," the Sho-Ban news reported.

She was also "severely injured" after trying to fight off the dogs, and eventually "laid on top of her son to protect him," added the outlet.

The four dogs involved in the attack — two of which were rottweilers, the other two "mixed breeds," according to the statement — were put down by tribal authorities in compliance with the area's animal control ordinance.

The owners of the dogs have also been cited for "15 violations of the Tribes' Animal Ordinance including vicious Animal Attack, Rabies Vaccination, and Over the Limit of Canine or Feline Pets," the Shosone-Bannock Tribes added.

"This is a tragic situation for the family and my heart goes out to them," Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner told the Idaho State Journal. "To lose a child is every parent's worst nightmare. This situation is very difficult to understand and my thoughts and prayers are with them in this tough time."

Islas remains in the ICU with "sustained nerve damage and a ruptured artery in her right arm as well as damage to the back of her head, left arm and her back," the GoFundMe stated Tuesday.

"She did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack. She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy," added its organizer Lenay.

"No mother should ever have to go through this," she continued. "It absolutely breaks my heart that this tragedy has happened. I know this won't heal the hurt but at least it can help."