7-Year-Old Pa. Boy Was Found Fatally Shot in Middle of Street, and Officials Offer $65,000 Reward

The Chester Police Department and other local officials are offering a reward hoping to find out who fatally shot a 7-year-old Pennsylvania boy, according to multiple reports.

At about 9 p.m. on April 5, police responded to a call in the Highland Gardens neighborhood where the found a boy in the middle of the street, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Sinsir Parker was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The following day, city officials held a press conference and announced they intended to raise $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest. On Wednesday, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals’ Office announced they were offering another $15,000, bringing the total to $65,000.

“This is a unique reward, it does not require the conviction of any person(s). What we need is information,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteim said in a press release. “The murder of this young man is a devastating loss to his family and friends, and also to the larger community. It is critical that we bring those responsible to justice.”

At an earlier press conference, Police Commissioner Otis Blair said his department is determined to find out who shot the child.

“I want the person, the idiot who is responsible for this to know we are going to find you. You will feel the full extent of the law,” he said. “I’m begging anybody with any information, any tips, to please come forward and share that information with us. No tip is too small. That information you are hesitant to share may be what we need to break this case.”

Anyone with information can call Chester Police Detective Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or the Citizens Crime Commission Tip line at 215-546-TIPS (8477).