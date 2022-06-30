7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged

A New York mom and her son were charged in connection with the beating death of a 7-year-old girl after an investigation that lasted nearly a year, the Bronx District Attorney's Office announced.

Navasia Jones, 36, and her son Paul Fine Jr., 18, were arraigned Wednesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Fine Jr. was additionally charged with first-degree assault and first-degree sexual abuse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on August 10, 2021, first responders discovered Julissia Batties inside her apartment with no pulse or vital signs. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials stated.

"Between August 8, 2021 and August 10, 2021, Julissia Batties, 7, was beaten and died while in the care of her mother and half-brother," states a press release from the Bronx District Attorney's Office.

"A woman and her teenage son caused the death of her innocent, defenseless seven-year-old daughter, Julissia, in their Bronx home. The child was beaten and sexually abused and denied medical attention. This is a revolting, disturbing case of brutality and callousness," said Bronx DA Darcel Clark in the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The investigation revealed that Julissia was failed throughout her brief life. The signs of her torment were there but not acted on. We send our condolences to Julissia's father and grandmother, who remain devastated by the loss of this beautiful, little girl," Clark said.

Following the girl's death, Jones and Fine Jr. allegedly told investigators Julissia fell "against various items" approximately three hours before they called 911. But their statements allegedly did not match the injuries on Julissia's body, according to the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Julissia died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen and ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators allege Fine Jr. sexually abused his sister, who had injuries consistent with sexual assault, according to the press release.

"Those injuries were inflicted after Julissia had already begun to experience symptoms caused by the assaults to her abdomen," the office stated.