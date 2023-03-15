7 Virginia Deputies Charged in Death of Man Who Was Allegedly 'Smothered' in Custody

Seven members of the Henrico County Sheriff's Office in Virginia have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a 28-year-old man at a state mental health hospital last week.

The charges come in connection to the death of Irvo Noel Otieno, who died on March 6.

He was initially placed under an emergency custody order after Henrico County police officers approached him after responding to a potential burglary on the morning of March 3, according to a news release shared by the Henrico County Police Department on Friday. The day before, Otieno was the subject of a mental health call after his neighbor called to report his behavior, according to WTVR News in Richmond, Virginia.

Otieno was transported from jail in Henrico to Central State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility in Dinwiddie County, per the outlet.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill shared with the outlet that Otieno was then physically restrained with handcuffs and leg shackles and died during the intake process on March 6.

The deputies were charged with second-degree murder after Baskervill viewed a 12-minute video of Otieno in which "Otieno was smothered to death by the weight of seven deputies on top of him," according to WTVR News.

She described their actions as "cruel treatment" toward Otieno, the outlet said.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The deputies involved in the transfer, explains WRIC, were arrested after voluntarily turning themselves in on Tuesday.

Meherrin River Regional Jail

They include Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30.

Attorneys for Disse, Sanders and Bramble did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday night.

It's unclear if Boyer, Branch, Levere and Rodgers have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.

Baskervill stated during the deputies' arraignments that Otieno died of asphyxia after suffocating while being held on the ground, per WTVR News.

The deputies are scheduled to appear before a grand jury on March 21, according to ABC News.

In response to the charges, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa A. Gregory released a statement stating that their office was fully cooperating with the investigation.

"As Henrico County sheriff and on behalf of our entire office, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Irvo Otieno. The events of March 6, at their core, represent a tragedy because Mr. Otieno's life was lost. This loss is felt by not only those close to him but our entire community," the statement reads.

"The seven deputies who were transferring custody of Mr. Otieno have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Commonwealth's cases. As an office, we are cooperating fully with the investigation of the Virginia State Police. Separately, we are conducting our own independent review of this incident."