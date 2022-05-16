"There were some significant injuries mostly consisting of lacerations, punctures, blunt-force-trauma stuff," said Fall River Police Capt. Barden Castro

7 People Stabbed in Massachusetts Biker Brawl Involving at Least 50 Others

Seven people have been hospitalized after a fight involving weapons broke out among at least 50 people in Fall River, Massachusetts over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon and involved rival motorcycle clubs, the Fall River Police Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. Seven men were stabbed in the brawl, which involved about 50 people.

"There were some significant injuries mostly consisting of lacerations, punctures, blunt-force-trauma stuff. Things you would expect to see in a brawl," Fall River Police Capt. Barden Castro told WPRI-TV of the melee.

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River Scene after seven stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River, Massachusetts | Credit: WPRI

Castro added that the police department is "still poring over video" of the incident, which occurred at "a known clubhouse for one of the groups" on Pleasant Street.

"It was a large number of people. We are assuming many of participants came from out of town," he told the station.

According to the police release, three of the seven victims — all who sustained non-life-threatening injuries — were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital, which the other four were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

One witness told WPRI-TV that the "enormous fight" involved "guys going at each other with weapons, bats, a hammer, things like that — mostly bludgeoning weapons."

"They were wielded with intent," the onlooker said.

WPRI-TV reports that no arrests have been made at this time.