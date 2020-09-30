The victims range from 24 to 48 in age and were all taken to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition, police said

7 People Shot Outside of Milwaukee Funeral Home, Police Looking for Suspect

Seven people were shot at a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, funeral home on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at the Serenity Funeral Home shortly before 1 p.m., police said, when the gunman opened fire on a group attending a funeral for a homicide victim from a car, Fox 6 reported.

The victims range from 24 to 48 in age, were all taken to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition, according to the outlet.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson said that the department is working "feverishly" to identify the suspect.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their family members during this terrible time," Brunson said, according to footage of the press conference captured by Fox 6.

"This is an untenable situation," he added. "This brazen act that was done in broad daylight is just unacceptable in our city. We are working feverishly to identify who committed this act."

Brunson said that the shooting is currently under investigation, and encouraged anyone with information to report it to the Milwaukee police department.

The funeral home's owner, Cedric Guy, described the scene to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as "crazy."

"Once we heard the shots, we called 911," he told the outlet. "We shut everything down. It just went crazy from there on."

The funeral was for Braxton Taylor, 26, who was shot to death on September 17, according to the Journal Sentinel. His funeral was reportedly postponed after Wednesday's shooting, which took place just before the service was scheduled to begin.

Brunson told reporters at the press conference that police are investigating the possibility that Wednesday's shooting was connected to Taylor's funeral.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke out about the "dramatic increase" of gun violence in the city, according to Fox 6.

"It’s an example of the insanity we are seeing with the amount of guns, particularly illegal guns we are seeing in the City of Milwaukee," Barrett said, according to the outlet. "The insanity of people solving their problems with guns — it is just completely insane, and we are seeing way too much of that in the community this year."