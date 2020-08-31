7 People Wounded in Kentucky Shooting Near Community Basketball Courts: Reports

One victim has been hospitalized and in critical condition, according to a local news outlet

A shooting in Lexington, Kentucky, left seven people injured over the weekend as police continue to investigate the situation, multiple outlets report.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Lexington Police Department responded to calls about gunshots and, upon arriving at the scene, found one victim, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

One person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, as six others victims arrived at local hospitals via their own transportation, the outlet reports.

The motive and exact sequence of events surrounding the shooting, which happened near basketball courts, is still under investigation, according to the Herald Leader. Early investigating leads authorities to believe the incident could have been a drive-by shooting.

WKYT reports that police have been given conflicting reports of the shooting, as neighbors tell the news outlet that they heard gunshots happen in the middle of a barbecue.

One victim is currently in critical condition, according to WTVQ.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.