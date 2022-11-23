7 People Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting

Authorities confirmed 7 fatalities, including the suspect, from a mass shooting at a Walmart in the City of Chesapeake Tuesday 

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 06:03 AM
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

An unnamed shooter is suspected of killing six people in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Authorities told reporters Tuesday that the events began shortly after 10:00 p.m. and that the suspect also died at the scene.

"Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle," the City of Chesapeake said in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning.

"We're only a few hours into the response, so we don't have all the answers yet," City authorities stated in an earlier tweet. "Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam's Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead."

A family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center, authorities added Wednesday. "This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building," they continued in a tweet.

Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Mass Shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart. Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Earlier, Chesapeake Police Department Officer Leo Kosinski told reporters that the number of fatalities in the tragic incident was believed to be "less than 10."

"It's sad. We're a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday," Kosinski, added. "It's just a bad time all around, just for everybody involved — especially the victims. This is horrible."

CNN reported Wednesday that the suspected shooter is believed to be a former or existing employee of the Walmart store. Citing "a law enforcement source," the outlet added that the suspect opened fire inside a break room and later turned their weapons on themselves.

NBS News added that five people involved in the shooting are currently being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. The status of their health and the nature of their injuries is currently unknown, added NBC.

Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

"We're just a couple hours past the initial incident, so everything is very fluid, very new right now," Kosinski told reporters Tuesday. Updates will be provided during a news conference scheduled for 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the city of Chesapeake stated on Twitter.

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake," Virginia Senator Mark Warner tweeted early Wednesday. "I'll be monitoring developments closely."

Walmart added that its thoughts were with everyone affected by the tragedy.

Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Mass Shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart. Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," a company spokesperson said in a statement, per NBC News and CNN. "We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping local police with the investigation, the Washington D.C. office of the bureau revealed on Twitter.

Related Articles
Lindsey Abbuhl
Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert
Authorities are searching for a suspect after 4 people were killed at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation
4 Dead at Marijuana Grow Operation in Oklahoma, Officials Have 'Suspect In Mind:' Reports
chris-watts1.jpg
Chris Watts Is Sending 'Racy' Letters to Multiple Women from His Prison Cell: Sources
Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, and Kelly Loving
Colorado Springs Police Emphasize Using Correct Pronouns, Names of Club Q Shooting Victims
Celina Juarez
Breastfeeding Mom Accused of Killing Baby Girl After Allegedly 'Not Allowing Her to Come Up for Air'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock (13632768d) Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Club Q on its Facebook page thanked the "quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack Shooting, Colorado Springs, United States - 21 Nov 2022
The Colorado Springs Shooting Is Latest in Long Line of Attacks at LGBTQ Establishments
Kumail Nanjiani and Somen “Steve” Banerjee
The True Story Behind Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales'
Rayshard Brooks
Rayshard Brooks' Family to Receive $1M from City of Atlanta
christe-chen
Honeymoon Murder Mystery: Why Was Bride Found Dead in 5-Star Suite She Shared with Husband?
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
L.A. Man Who Drove into 25 Police Cadets Fell Asleep at the Wheel, Lawyer Says
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
3:54 / 19:00 Richard Fierro hailed as a hero for stopping Club Q shooter
Army Veteran and Drag Performer Among the Heroes Who Stopped Club Q Gunman: 'I Was Done with War'
Daniel Aston
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Roommates of Slain Idaho Students Are Not Suspects, and 911 Call Came from One of Their Phones: Police
Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green, Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, and Kelly Loving
Remembering the Victims of Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, as Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges