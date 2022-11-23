7 People Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting

An unnamed shooter is suspected of killing six people in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Authorities told reporters Tuesday that the events began shortly after 10:00 p.m. and that the suspect also died at the scene.

"Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle," the City of Chesapeake said in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning.

"We're only a few hours into the response, so we don't have all the answers yet," City authorities stated in an earlier tweet. "Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam's Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead."

A family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center, authorities added Wednesday. "This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building," they continued in a tweet.

Earlier, Chesapeake Police Department Officer Leo Kosinski told reporters that the number of fatalities in the tragic incident was believed to be "less than 10."

"It's sad. We're a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday," Kosinski, added. "It's just a bad time all around, just for everybody involved — especially the victims. This is horrible."

CNN reported Wednesday that the suspected shooter is believed to be a former or existing employee of the Walmart store. Citing "a law enforcement source," the outlet added that the suspect opened fire inside a break room and later turned their weapons on themselves.

NBS News added that five people involved in the shooting are currently being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. The status of their health and the nature of their injuries is currently unknown, added NBC.

"We're just a couple hours past the initial incident, so everything is very fluid, very new right now," Kosinski told reporters Tuesday. Updates will be provided during a news conference scheduled for 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the city of Chesapeake stated on Twitter.

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake," Virginia Senator Mark Warner tweeted early Wednesday. "I'll be monitoring developments closely."

Walmart added that its thoughts were with everyone affected by the tragedy.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," a company spokesperson said in a statement, per NBC News and CNN. "We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping local police with the investigation, the Washington D.C. office of the bureau revealed on Twitter.