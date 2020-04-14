7-Months-Pregnant Woman Was Murdered by Man Who Abducted Their Son, 2, Before Being Killed by Cops

Image zoom Facebook

A family in California is mourning their loved one after she was killed by her partner in a domestic violence situation that led to the abduction of her 2-year-old son.

On Sunday evening, the Kern’s County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old Elias Vidal after his mother, Audreyanna Diana Rivera, 34, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a Lamont home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rivera was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. She was 7 months pregnant.

Authorities feared Elias was with his father, 36-year-old Javier Vidal, and issued an AMBER Alert.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rivera was shot after getting into a fight with Vidal, who was deemed armed and dangerous.

Hours later, Elias was found at an undisclosed location without his father, according to the sheriff’s office. His father was found on a highway. He began shooting at authorities, eventually being killed following a standoff that lasted hours.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the sheriff’s office for comment.

“I never ever thought he would do this,” a family member told local station 23ABC. “I never think he’d pull a gun and leave her like that…it really shocked me to see her like that at all because she’s the mother of his kids.”

Rivera’s unborn child is now fighting for his life on a breathing machine, her family said. He is one of four children.

“These next 24 hours are going to be critical so we’re asking everybody [for] prayers or send good vibes, energy, whatever it is that you do,” another family member told 23ABC. “We just ask that you please do that for the baby … [and] all of her children.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.