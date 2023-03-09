7 Months Pregnant Woman Shot Dead in Chicago After Allegedly Attempting to Rob Drug Dealers

The woman's boyfriend fled the scene after a gunfight killed her

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 9, 2023 10:28 AM
genesis escobar
Photo: Facebook

A woman who was seven months pregnant was shot and killed after her botched robbery attempt sparked a gunfight during a drug deal in Chicago, authorities said.

Genesis Escobar was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in a residential area on the northwest side of the city, CBS News reported.

Escobar, 21, had entered a vehicle around 1 p.m. local time and "announced a robbery," the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

A local law enforcement official told the Chicago Sun-Times that Escobar's boyfriend, who stood outside of the car, then got into a gunfight with the intended robbery victims.

Bullets hit Escobar in the back, shoulder and hand, and authorities said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Getty

No suspects were arrested, and detectives are still investigating the crime.

Friends of Escobar told the Chicago Sun-Times that her baby did not survive the shooting.

A witness to the deadly robbery attempt reportedly told CBS a person pulled Escobar's body out of the car and dumped her on the ground before driving off.

"They threw a bunch of money on top of her," Iris Alvarez told the outlet.

The most recent crime statistics from the Chicago Police Department show there have been 85 murders and 326 shooting incidents in the city so far this year alone.

