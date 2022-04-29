Desire Hughes was shot in the chest in Toledo while her father was behind the wheel

7-Month-Old Ohio Baby Riding in Car with Dad Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting

A devastated Ohio father and his family are mourning the loss of his 7-month-old daughter who was shot and killed while riding in a car in Toledo, say police.

On Wednesday night Desire Hughes was riding in a car with her father, 20-year-old Jeremiah Hughes, when occupants in another vehicle sprayed his car with bullets, the Toledo Police Department said.

Desire was struck in the chest and later pronounced dead at the hospital, News 24 reports.

Jeremiah was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Now, the Hughes family is grappling with the loss of the adorable baby girl they loved so much.

"Just knowing that this baby is gone, it hurts," Carla Glover, one of Desire's relatives, told WTOL 11 at a vigil for the baby Thursday night. "It hurts to know that this child is no longer with us."

"It just doesn't make any sense," she continued. "I don't have any understanding about it to know that babies are dying at the hands of guns. And it's not guns. It's the people behind the guns that's killing our babies."

Toledo police are searching for the suspects.