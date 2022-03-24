Serenity Garnett was killed on Tuesday by an American bulldog/Great Pyrenees mix

7-Month-Old Girl in Georgia Mauled to Death by Dog, Her Great Grandmother Also Injured Trying to Stop Attack

An infant in Georgia has died and her great-grandmother was injured after they were mauled by a dog at a suburban home outside Augusta, authorities say.

Seven-month-old Serenity Garnett was attacked by the dog on Tuesday afternoon. Her great grandmother, Migdelia Guadalupe, was also bitten while trying to rescue the girl.

WRDW reports that Guadalupe, 56, had puncture wounds and lacerations on both her arms.

Both Serenity and Guadalupe were rushed to the AU Medical Center. Serenity died at the hospital, while Guadalupe remains in the hospital but is expected to recover from her injuries.

According to WJBF-TV, Guadalupe rents a room in the home where the attack occurred. She often watched the dog for the homeowner, who didn't live at the address.

Neighors tell the news channel that the dog was often very difficult to control.

"[Guadalupe] didn't have the strength to deal with that dog," neighbor Stephen Fox told WJBF. "That dog had muscles coming out the wazoo. When he got out occasionally, it was very hard to get back."