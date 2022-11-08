7-Month-Old Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Mauled by Pit Bulls

The boy, identified only as Samaj S., is in the NICU in Washington D.C.

By Steve Helling
Published on November 8, 2022 05:34 PM
Semaj S - mauled baby
Photo: GoFundMe

A 7-month-old boy was seriously injured after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Washington D.C. last week.

The boy, whose name has only been released as Semaj S., is "fighting for his life" after the attack, his family tells Fox 5 News. He suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

According to the family, Semaj's mother dropped him off with a babysitter on November 3. At some point, the babysitter ran some errands, leaving Semaj with another adult who the mother did not know. During that time, the caregiver's dogs attacked and mauled the 7-month-old.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he has been in the intensive care unit. He had surgery on Sunday, three days after the attack.

"Every day is a fight for him," Semaj's aunt tells Fox 5. "Every day is something different. He is still critical in the NICU."

A Washington D.C. police spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that a woman — who is unrelated to Semaj — was also critically injured in the attack. Family members tell Fox 5 News the injured woman was the daughter of the pit bulls' owner.

It's unclear what led up to the attack or what has happened to the dogs. Police are investigating to see if the owners will face any charges.

Semaj's family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the child's medical expenses. "He is in intensive care with a very, very long road to recovery," the family writes. "We are extremely overwhelmed and have never dealt with a situation to this magnitude before."

In addition to the Semaj's physical recovery, his family is concerned about his mental well-being. "His life has not even started yet," his aunt tells Fox 5, "and he's already been traumatized."

