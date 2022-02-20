The car was reportedly stolen when the baby's mother went into a convenience store

7-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Safe After Being Taken in Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 7-month-old baby girl, who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle when it was stolen in San Antonio, has been found safe, according to police.

On Saturday evening, around 8 p.m. local time, the San Antonio Police Department announced in a statement on Facebook that a 2005 Gold Chevy Malibu Maxx was stolen in the area.

Authorities said the baby was in the car in a rear-facing child seat that was situated in the backseat of the vehicle.

Hours later, in an update to their original Facebook post, the San Antonio Police Department announced that the child had been found. "UPDATE - CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE," they wrote.

According to local news outlet KENS 5, the young girl was taken while her mother was shopping inside a convenience store.

Police were then contacted and an AMBER alert was issued for the child, whose name is Kayebella Rose Robinson, per KSAT.

The outlet noted that the girl's mother told police that another family member watched her vehicle from a distance while she shopped inside the store.

It was then that an unknown suspect got into the vehicle and drove off with the child in the backseat.

Early the next morning, around 12:10 a.m., KSAT reported that police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and cancel the issued AMBER alert.