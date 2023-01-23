7 Killed in Shooting at Half Moon Bay Targeting Chinese Farm Workers, California's 2nd Mass Shooting This Week

Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli for the deaths of seven farm workers killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday

By
Published on January 23, 2023 09:52 PM

A shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, Calif., claimed the lives of seven people on Monday. Police have arrested a suspect.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting "with multiple victims" in the area.

It later shared that the suspect has been detained and "There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In one incident, four people were found dead around 2:22 local time on Cabrillo Highway, Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press conference on Monday evening.

A fifth victim also suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Stanford Medical Center.

Then, three bodies were recovered roughly a mile away in the small coastal town.

Children were present at one of the scenes but were not injured.

Roughly two hours later, police arrested Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay. The 67-year-old suspect was found by a deputy sitting in his car in the parking lot of a nearby sheriff's substation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AxozrXEtvU
cbs san francisco

He was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was located in his vehicle, which fit a description of what police had been looking for, Corpus said.

She added that authorities believe he acted alone, and was a worker. They also believe they have recovered the only weapon involved.

Authorities suspect he is married, said the sheriff.

The motive is not known, however, all of the victims were Chinese farmworkers, city councilwoman Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area.

"Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels and has really hit home tonight," San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Pine said during the news briefing. "Our hearts are broken. We are really grateful to law enforcement … but in the end, there are simply too many guns in this country and there has to be a change."

Ray Mueller of the Board of Supervisors also took the podium and pleaded for residents to use the city's mental health resources, noting that the shootings come after the state was hit with heavy storms, and another mass shooting just over the weekend.

"You are not alone. We have counseling services available," he said. "You can reach out to us on the county hotline. You are not alone and we are here for you this evening."

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez also spoke about the severe weather and recent shooting the state has suffered.

"The farm workers in the community were affected, and now this," he said during the press conference. "This is something that we get to watch on the news. You never think that it's going to come and hit home. Today, we're on the news. Our community has been affected … There's really not much I can say about the pain that we're feeling right now."

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The tragedy marks the second mass shooting in California this week.

On Monday, the 11th victim died after a gunman opened fire in Monterey Park, Calif. during a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AxozrXEtvU
cbs san francisco

The incident occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier that day, tens of thousands of people had gathered locally to celebrate the holiday.

After the massacre, the gunman headed to another nearby dance studio with his gun, but he was heroically thwarted by an employee.

The shooter fled immediately after the Monterey Park shooting and was at large until mid-day Sunday, when he was found dead in Torrance, about 30 minutes away, after a daylong search. He fatally shot himself after authorities used armored vehicles to find the white van he was driving at the time.

The shooter was a Hemet, Calif., resident who reportedly had been a patron at Star Dance Studio.

The motive for that shooting is still not known.

Related Articles
This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023This image taken with a drone shows Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., . A gunman killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Death Toll Climbs to 11 in Monterey Park Mass Shooting as Patient in Hospital Dies
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Mymy Nhan
Coroner Names 2 Fatal Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026e) Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.
'We Were in the Middle of Dancing': Witness Describes Horror of Mass Shooting at Calif. Studio
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3256169498029130
6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'
This image provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 while trying to stop a car. The suspect was later killed. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP); In this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Deputy Darnell Calhoun, right, poses with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Biano, left, in Riverside, Calif. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. (Riverside County Sheriff via AP)
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
Boy Swept Away During Severe Winter Storm
Calif. Police Pause Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Away in Severe Flood
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13692404b) This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said California Car Falls Off Cliff, Pacifica, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Officials Say It's an 'Absolute Miracle' All 4 People Survived Tesla's Plunge Over Calif. Cliff
https://twitter.com/abc7newsbayarea/status/1610046725271752704 ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea VIDEO: Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials. https://abc7ne.ws/3Q6wTd7
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario
5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
California Assemblymember Randy Voepel
Colorado Springs Suspect's Grandfather Is Politician Who Compared Jan. 6 to Revolutionary War